|
|
Luther D. Kolander
Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (nee Kresinske). Dear father of Denise (James) Becker and Daniel (Pam) Kolander. Grandfather of Matthew, Joshua (Erin), Rachel (Mark), Jonathan, Elizabeth (Alex), Jeremiah (Kelly), Dañelle (Mike), and Megan (Brian). Brother-in-law of Marlene Weber. Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 10AM-11:30AM at ABIDING WORD EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9420 W. Capitol Dr., followed by the funeral service at 11:30AM. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown, WI.
Mr. Kolander was a teacher and baseball coach at Wisconsin Lutheran High School for 44 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Luther and Bernice Kolander Family Scholarship Fund at Wisconsin Lutheran High School appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019