Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
ABIDING WORD EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
9420 W. Capitol Dr.
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
ABIDING WORD EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
9420 W. Capitol Dr.
More Obituaries for Luther Kolander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luther D. Kolander

Luther D. Kolander Notice
Luther D. Kolander

Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (nee Kresinske). Dear father of Denise (James) Becker and Daniel (Pam) Kolander. Grandfather of Matthew, Joshua (Erin), Rachel (Mark), Jonathan, Elizabeth (Alex), Jeremiah (Kelly), Dañelle (Mike), and Megan (Brian). Brother-in-law of Marlene Weber. Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 10AM-11:30AM at ABIDING WORD EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9420 W. Capitol Dr., followed by the funeral service at 11:30AM. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown, WI.

Mr. Kolander was a teacher and baseball coach at Wisconsin Lutheran High School for 44 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Luther and Bernice Kolander Family Scholarship Fund at Wisconsin Lutheran High School appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
