Lutz Wohkittel Notice
Wohkittel, Lutz On Thursday, August 15th, 2019, Lutz Wohkittel, loving husband,father,son,brother, and great friend to many, passed away at the age of 59. Lutz is survived by his wife of 31 years Sandra(Nee Mundt), sons Nick and Michael, parents Marianne and Horst Wohkittel, sisters Barbara and Susan Wohkittel(Wayne Drasler). Further survived by in-laws Lorraine and Oswald Mundt, Linda Memmel(Larry), Karen Heil(Dave),Glenn Mundt, David Mundt(Vicki Stark) and many loving extended family and dear friends. Lutz was born on August 7th,1960. He worked 39 years at Ladish/ATI Forged Products alongside his father and son Michael. He was a devoted father and avid outdoorsman, regularly traveling to the northwoods with family and friends to immerse himself in nature. He will be remembered most for his infectious and friendly personality, always quick with humor, and able to make others laugh with his many stories. He was proud of his family and German heritage. He will never be forgotten. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 22nd at Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel from 2:00 until time of service at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Lutz's name may be made to the National Park Foundation at nationalparks.org and are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019
