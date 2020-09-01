Luvern T. Derosier-Petit
Age 92, passed away on August 30, 2020 in Troy, Missouri. Luvern was born in Crookston, Minnesota and moved to be with her son in Troy, Missouri. Luvern was the beloved wife of the late Emery Derosier and late Logan Petit. Dear mother of Gale (Karen) Derosier; grandmother to Aaron (Veronica) Derosier and Alyssa (Brian) Cahill; great grandmother to Meranda Derosier and Anna Derosier. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sandra (Robin) Stielow and granddaughter Loree Derosier.
Visitation will be held at Divine Mercy (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee, WI) on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:30 am with Mass at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association
would be welcome.