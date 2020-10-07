Luz C. HernandezMilwaukee - Luz was born in Mexico City on 06/22/1954. She lost a short battle to a lung disease (not COVID related) on 10/05/2020. She worked as a Teacher Assistant for MPS for 38 years. She enjoyed working with children. She loved to run and she was a great volleyball player! She is reunited with her parents, two brothers and her brother-in-law. Luz is survived by her sister Elvia Hernandez - Larese.Private entombment will be held at Forest Home Cemetery.