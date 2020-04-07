|
Luz M. LaLlave Cordero
Milwaukee - Our beloved mother, Luz M. LaLlave, age 82 of Milwaukee, WI via Isabela, PR passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Luz is survived by her children Olga, Pedro, David, Ana, and Gloria (Jesús). Cherished "abuela" to her five grandchildren Gabriela, Marcel, Stefania, Sebastian Luca and Massimo. Beloved sister to her nine siblings, Raúl, Aracelio, Israel, Ester, Orlando, Luis, Horacio, William (deceased) and Wilson Cordero along with nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Luz's life will be on Thursday, April 9, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy, for immediate family. A live stream will be on Facebook.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to Luz's church, St. Francis of Assisi Church, at www.stfrancismil.org or 327 W. Brown St.,Milwaukee, WI 53212
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020