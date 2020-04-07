Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
Live stream
Luz M. LaLlave Cordero

Luz M. LaLlave Cordero Notice
Luz M. LaLlave Cordero

Milwaukee - Our beloved mother, Luz M. LaLlave, age 82 of Milwaukee, WI via Isabela, PR passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Luz is survived by her children Olga, Pedro, David, Ana, and Gloria (Jesús). Cherished "abuela" to her five grandchildren Gabriela, Marcel, Stefania, Sebastian Luca and Massimo. Beloved sister to her nine siblings, Raúl, Aracelio, Israel, Ester, Orlando, Luis, Horacio, William (deceased) and Wilson Cordero along with nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of Luz's life will be on Thursday, April 9, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy, for immediate family. A live stream will be on Facebook.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to Luz's church, St. Francis of Assisi Church, at www.stfrancismil.org or 327 W. Brown St.,Milwaukee, WI 53212

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
