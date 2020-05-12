Lydia Geter
Milwaukee - Age 68, of Milwaukee, WI. Found eternal peace on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Combined services Saturday, May 16th, visitation from 10AM-1PM, with funeral at New Pitts Mortuary (2031 W. Capitol Drive). Services entrusted to New Pitts Mortuary (414) 447-6000.
Milwaukee - Age 68, of Milwaukee, WI. Found eternal peace on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Combined services Saturday, May 16th, visitation from 10AM-1PM, with funeral at New Pitts Mortuary (2031 W. Capitol Drive). Services entrusted to New Pitts Mortuary (414) 447-6000.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 14, 2020.