Lydia I. Freed

Lydia I. Freed Notice
Freed, Lydia I. (Nee Conti) Age 92 years. Born to eternal life March 25, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband James and daughter Anna Marie. Beloved mother of Joseph Freed and Lawrence (Terry) Freed. Dear grandmother of Joseph, Joanna, and Christopher. Further survived by 1 great grandson, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, April 1 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6060 W. Loomis Road, Greendale from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery following Mass. Lydia was a registered nurse. She lastly helped care for the veterans at Zablocki VA Medical Center until she reached the age of 69 years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019
