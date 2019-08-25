|
|
Owsley, Lydia Rita Lydia Rita (Jurkiewicz) Owsley, aged 93, passed away on August 21, 2019. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 16, 1925 and was pre-deceased by her parents, Tomasz Jurkiewicz and Marta (Rechlicz) Jurkiewicz, her husband Peter John Owsley, sisters Irene Rogaczewski and Jeannette Wozniak, and brothers Thaddeus Jurkiewicz, Chester Jurkiewicz, and Thomas Jurkiewicz. She is survived by her son, Todd Brooks Owsley (Debra), daughter Cynthia Owsley Sloane (Michael), and five grandchildren, Peter Aidan Sloane (Katherine Shelton), Maeve Mary Sloane, Danika Brooke Owsley, Caitlin Britt Schwartz (Zach), and Lilja Brynn Owsley. Lydia was the "hostess with the mostest", enjoying entertaining family and friends with superb culinary skills. She was famous for baking dozens of different kinds of Christmas cookies at the holidays. Her love of and expertise in gardening and interior decorating were showcased at her homes on Prince Edward Island, Canada and Miramar Beach, Florida. She especially enjoyed her work as a library assistant at the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, bookstore manager at the Mystic Seaport Museum, jewelry sales associate in Nova Scotia, and volunteer at Sacred Heart Hospital in Miramar Beach. Her family thanks her doctors at the UAB Kirklin Clinic and Callahan Eye Hospital in recent years for their expert care (Drs. Tina Wood, Grant Williams, Andrew Duxbury, Patricia Goode, Charles Dasher, Doug Witherspoon, Jason Swanner, Jason Crosson). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation at http://www.thebasilica foundation.org.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019