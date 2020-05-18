Lydia (Blischke) Schairer
Lydia Schairer (Nee Blischke)

Brookfield - Was welcomed into her Lord's arms, Friday May 15, 2020 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by her husband Alfred, brothers Edmund, Roland and sister Ella. Loving Mother of Richard (Karen) and Karen (John). Proud Grandmother of Timothy (Dawn) and Michael (Larissa). Great-grandmother of Conner, Collin, Carson, Coltin, Landon, Mason, Jaxon, Addison and Weston. Dear Sister of Clara (the late Walter) Selma (Klaus), Armin (Elisabeth) and Walter (Mary).

Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at BROOKSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH 4470 Pilgrim Rd Brookfield WI, Wednesday May 20th, 3-5 PM. Funeral Service 5 PM. Interment Thursday May 21st 11AM at Pinelawn Cemetery 10700 W. Capitol Dr. Milwaukee, WI. Please meet at the cemetery office.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
BROOKSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH
MAY
20
Funeral service
05:00 PM
BROOKSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH
MAY
21
Interment
11:00 AM
Pinelawn Cemetery
