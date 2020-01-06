Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Lydia Vega "Lily" Medina

Lydia Vega "Lily" Medina Notice
Lydia Vega "Lily" Medina

Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life, Sunday, January 5th, at the age of 76. Beloved wife for 55 years to Edwin. Cherished mother of Eddie (Susan) and Vicky (Ken) Robertson. Adored grandmother of Jasmine (Zeus Mercado), Janelle (DeAngelo) Ilion, and Marissa. Sweet great-grandmother of Danicia, Vicente and JJ. Treasured sister-in-law of Olga (Ramiro) Vara and and Israel (Laura) Medina. Kind sister of Camila, Ketta, Maria, Alonzo, Lucio, Archie, Anita, Armin, and Felisa. Preceded in death by siblings Thomas, Jr., Joey, Victoria, Jessie, Dorina, Ricky and Rojelio. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. Lydia's kindness, gentle spirit and beautiful smile will be deeply missed. A visitation will be held on Wednesday January 8th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 10am to 12pm followed by a funeral service at 12pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
