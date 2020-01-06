|
Lydia Vega "Lily" Medina
Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life, Sunday, January 5th, at the age of 76. Beloved wife for 55 years to Edwin. Cherished mother of Eddie (Susan) and Vicky (Ken) Robertson. Adored grandmother of Jasmine (Zeus Mercado), Janelle (DeAngelo) Ilion, and Marissa. Sweet great-grandmother of Danicia, Vicente and JJ. Treasured sister-in-law of Olga (Ramiro) Vara and and Israel (Laura) Medina. Kind sister of Camila, Ketta, Maria, Alonzo, Lucio, Archie, Anita, Armin, and Felisa. Preceded in death by siblings Thomas, Jr., Joey, Victoria, Jessie, Dorina, Ricky and Rojelio. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. Lydia's kindness, gentle spirit and beautiful smile will be deeply missed. A visitation will be held on Wednesday January 8th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 10am to 12pm followed by a funeral service at 12pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020