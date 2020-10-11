Lyle Frank Barth
March 2, 1927 - October 2, 2020 Survived by his wife Lois of 68 years; sons James (Donna), Paul (Jenell), Frank (Susan), daughters Mary (Gary) Szymkowski, Sandra (James) Barrette, and Megan (Nicholas) Walters, nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his mother Mary Ellen (Anderson) Barth, father Frank Joseph Barth, sisters Carol Mary Fredericks (the late Patrick), Ferne Theresa Horky (the late Edward), Myrtle (Joan) Johanna Parfitt (the late Dale), and his brother Gale Bernhart Barth (Esther).
Graveside services were held with immediate family at St. Margaret's Cemetery in Neenah.
