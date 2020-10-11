1/
Lyle Frank Barth
1927 - 2020
Lyle Frank Barth

March 2, 1927 - October 2, 2020 Survived by his wife Lois of 68 years; sons James (Donna), Paul (Jenell), Frank (Susan), daughters Mary (Gary) Szymkowski, Sandra (James) Barrette, and Megan (Nicholas) Walters, nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his mother Mary Ellen (Anderson) Barth, father Frank Joseph Barth, sisters Carol Mary Fredericks (the late Patrick), Ferne Theresa Horky (the late Edward), Myrtle (Joan) Johanna Parfitt (the late Dale), and his brother Gale Bernhart Barth (Esther).

Graveside services were held with immediate family at St. Margaret's Cemetery in Neenah.

Visit www.westgorfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 7, 2020
Uncle Lyle will be missed. Hugs to the Barth Family .
Beverly Remmel
Family
October 6, 2020
Sandra Barrette
Family
