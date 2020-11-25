Lyle G. FenskeEntered into Eternal Life on November 25, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Marilyn (formerly Ottow). Loving dad of Tom (Maria) Fenske. Proud "G-Pa" of Zachary Fenske and Paulina Fenske. Preceded in death by his first wife Connie (nee Ryan) and his son Robert Fenske. Further survived by his loving step-family, other relatives and friends.Lyle was an accomplished architect; designing buildings for M&I Bank and Quad Graphics.A private memorial service will be held by the family.