Johnson, Lyle J. Age 86. Went home to Heaven on April 16th. Beloved husband of (the late) Delores (nee Roggenbauer) for 56 years. Cherished father of Sheila (Alex) Alonte and (the late) Kevin. Loving grandfather of Carmen (Nathan) Papenfuss, Alissa (Carl) Kiedrowski, April (James) Goldschmidt, Joel (Kandace) Alonte, John Johnson and Ben (Rebecca) Johnson. Great-grandfather of 10 with 1 on the way. Further survived by his sisters Janet Abbott and Pat Kilty, daughter-in-law Shari (Bob) Grafenauer, other relatives and friends. Worked for Allen Bradley for 35 years. He was the kind of guy who was always there for you: family, friend, neighbor. A visitation will be held on Thursday April 25th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 4 to 6pm followed by a memorial service at 6pm. He is now reunited with his wife and son in Heaven. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to St Leonard Catholic Church or St John's Evangelical Lutheran Church are appreciated.
