Lyle L. Lubenow
Born into Eternal Life on Wednesday January 29, 2020. Age 88. Preceded in death by his loving wife Karen. Beloved father of Rick (Kathy) Lubenow. Proud grandpa of Jake and Lauren. Further survived by his brother-in-law Jack Meyer, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Lyle was a member of the German Shepherd Club of Wisconsin and a lifetime member of the Milwaukee Dog Training Club.
Visitation at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave, Saturday February 8th, 9:00 - 11:00AM. Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
"Thank you dad, you always be loved, remembered and missed"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 2020