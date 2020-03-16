|
Lyle S. Bartelt
Milwaukee, WI - Born to Eternal Life March 15, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Rose Ellen (Nee Matthews) Bartelt for 61 years. Loving father of Debra, Jeffrey and Diane (Buddy). Papa of Sara "Pumpkin" (Victor) and Melissa "Mrs. Dinker" (Tiff). Proud great grandpa of Sammy. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center and the Lutheran Home for all the great care given to Lyle.
Lyle was a very proud Marine. He was also a drill instructor with the US ARMY Reserves. Lyle worked at Harnischfeger for almost 40 years and was a Proud Union Official. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Homeless Vets would be appreciated.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL (4747 S. 60th St. Greenfield, WI) on Friday March 27, 2020 from 10 AM until time of services at 12 Noon. Private Interment
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020