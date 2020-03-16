Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyle Bartelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyle S. Bartelt


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyle S. Bartelt Notice
Lyle S. Bartelt

Milwaukee, WI - Born to Eternal Life March 15, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Rose Ellen (Nee Matthews) Bartelt for 61 years. Loving father of Debra, Jeffrey and Diane (Buddy). Papa of Sara "Pumpkin" (Victor) and Melissa "Mrs. Dinker" (Tiff). Proud great grandpa of Sammy. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center and the Lutheran Home for all the great care given to Lyle.

Lyle was a very proud Marine. He was also a drill instructor with the US ARMY Reserves. Lyle worked at Harnischfeger for almost 40 years and was a Proud Union Official. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Homeless Vets would be appreciated.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL (4747 S. 60th St. Greenfield, WI) on Friday March 27, 2020 from 10 AM until time of services at 12 Noon. Private Interment

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline