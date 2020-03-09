|
Lyman Dale Glick
Mequon, WI - Passed away March 7, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Cherished son of the late Foster and the late Buelah Glick. Lyman is survived by his best friend and wife of 44 years, Evelyn L. Mayer. Dear father of Sue (Eric) Johnson, the late Karen (Gerald) Franzen, Ann (Mark) Flasch, Ronald and Richard (Sherri) Glick. Adored grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Fond brother-in-law of Elizabeth (Daniel) Kropp. Further survived by best friends Bill and Inger Mielke. Lyman was preceded in death by his siblings, Essie, Darius and Loyal.
Lyman was in the U.S. Air Force for 6 years, serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a private pilot and enjoyed restoring old planes.
Private family interment Holy Cross Cemetery to be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020