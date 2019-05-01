Services
Lynda D. Sanfelippo

Lynda D. Sanfelippo Notice
Sanfelippo, Lynda D. Born to eternal life Saturday, April 27, 2019. Age 70. Beloved wife of 44 years to Santo. Cherished mom of Carrie (Shawn), Julianna, Fred and Janet. Loving grandma of Jason (Kelly), Justin (Bobbi), Sarah (DJ), Santo, Danielle, Cody, Sabrina, Hunter, Amaya and preceded in death by granddaughter Trish. Loving great grandma of Dylan, Reese, DJ, Raeyana and Breyana. Daughter of Charlotte. Sister to Sandra, Alan, Pat (Robin) and Fred (Lorraine). Also loved by other relatives and friends and her cats Buddy and Lady. Visitation at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Chimes 13235 W. Capitol Dr; Friday, May 3, 9:00-10;45AM. Funeral Service 11AM. Entombment to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
