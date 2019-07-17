Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST MATTHEW CATHOLIC CHURCH
9303 S Chicago Rd
Oak Creek, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
ST MATTHEW CATHOLIC CHURCH
9303 S Chicago Rd
Oak Creek, WI
View Map
Krieger, Lynda J. (Nee Kemnitzer) Found peace and entered Heaven Thursday, July 11th 2019 at the age of 71. Cherished wife of William Krieger for 47 years. Devoted mother of Karen (Craig) Parkinson, Adam, Brian (Tyler Hren-Garfield). Proud grandma Brody Parkinson and Luke Parkinson. Also survived by sister Polly Barker and brother Fred Kemnitzer, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Reunited with her parents Fred and Julia and sister Patty Mytton. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 18th from 5-7pm with a short prayer service to follow at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES (9200 S 27th, Oak Creek). Additional visitation the following day, Friday, July 19th from 10-11am at ST MATTHEW CATHOLIC CHURCH (9303 S Chicago Rd, Oak Creek) with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am. Lynda was an active parishioner at St Matthews for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Matthews Parish School or the St Vincent DePaul Society. Family would like to extend a special thank you to the Heart Failure Clinic and Electrophysiology Group at St Luke's as well as all the wonderful nurses that cared for Lynda.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
