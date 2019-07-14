|
Belles, Lynette F. (Nee Heidrich) Of Waukesha passed away July 10, 2019 at age 74. Loving mother of Brian (fiance Amy) Frambs, Gregg (Cathy) Frambs and Rebecca (fiance Jeff) Frambs. Grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 3. Further survived by her brothers Warren (Carol) and Eugene; nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Robert Belles; her parents Robert and Marion Heidrich; and 4 brothers. Visitation Thurs., July 18th from 4PM until the 7PM funeral service at the FUNERAL HOME. Entombment Fri., July 19th at 10AM at Prairie Home Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to HAWS or the UW Cancer Center at ProHealth Care. See complete notice at www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019