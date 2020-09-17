Lynette LaFave-Weidner



Phoenix, AZ - Lynette LaFave-Weidner, age 78, of Phoenix, Arizona and formerly of Milwaukee, WI passed away July 28, 2020.



She leaves behind daughters, Kathi Anne (Ronnie) Vega and Laurette (James) Baumann and a son James Taylor. She also leaves grandchildren Kristina, Wayne, Casey, Cody, Eli and Noelle as well as great-grandchildren. Lynette leaves siblings Judith Nichols, Suzanne Meyer (Jerry Hajewski), and Clyde LaFave along with numerous other friends and family.



She was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Harriet (Morehouse) LaFave along with beloved sister Georgianna (Chuck) Hall.



Lynette lived most of her life in the Milwaukee area, working and raising her family but is best known for her selfless work with stray and abandoned cats and kittens, rescuing hundreds over the years; running no-kill shelters, most recently The Cat Network. It can be said she never met a cat she didn't like and offered a safe place to any in need.



Lynette made an impact on so many, in ways that can never be described fully, but will always be remembered.



A Celebration of Life will be held on September 29th at Apostle Presbyterian Church, 1509 S. 76th St, West Allis, WI 53214. 414-476-2043. (Street parking only). Visitation: 1:00 PM, Memorial Service 2:00 PM.



Memorials can be directed to: The Urban Cat Coalition, PO Box 270651, Milwaukee, WI 53227.









