Lynette R. Paull
Lynette R. Paull

Milwaukee - (Nee Doxtator) Loving mother of Scott (Syndee) Paull, Tyla Paull and Glen (Jeannine) Merrill and the late Rose Aguirre. Dear Do-Do to Gilbert, Chyoma, Thomas, Ashley, Zach, Morgan and Mathew. Further survived by 2 sisters, 7 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME (1515 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee. WI) on Monday October 12, 2020 from 4 PM until time of services at 7 PM. Private Interment.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
