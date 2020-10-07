Lynette R. Paull
Milwaukee - (Nee Doxtator) Loving mother of Scott (Syndee) Paull, Tyla Paull and Glen (Jeannine) Merrill and the late Rose Aguirre. Dear Do-Do to Gilbert, Chyoma, Thomas, Ashley, Zach, Morgan and Mathew. Further survived by 2 sisters, 7 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME (1515 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee. WI) on Monday October 12, 2020 from 4 PM until time of services at 7 PM. Private Interment.