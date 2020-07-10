Lynn C. MalkowskiWest Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Friday, July 10, 2020, age 73 years. Beloved wife of Hank. Dear mother of Lisa (Robert) Schrammel. Loving grandmother of Joshua, Joel and Michael. Great grandmother of Nolan. Dear sister of Joyce, Sue, Geri, the late Judy, Kathy and Jimmy. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to IFFGD (International Foundation for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders) appreciated.