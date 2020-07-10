1/
Lynn C. Malkowski
Lynn C. Malkowski

West Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Friday, July 10, 2020, age 73 years. Beloved wife of Hank. Dear mother of Lisa (Robert) Schrammel. Loving grandmother of Joshua, Joel and Michael. Great grandmother of Nolan. Dear sister of Joyce, Sue, Geri, the late Judy, Kathy and Jimmy. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to IFFGD (International Foundation for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders) appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
JUL
16
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
