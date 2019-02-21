|
Stuhr, Lynn F. (nee Thomas). Passed peacefully into God's loving arms on Sunday, February 17, 2019, with her family at her side. She was 71. Lynn leaves behind her three sons that she loved so very much; Chip (Kirsten) and Joe (Katy), of Austin, TX, and Nic, of Boston, MA. She will be greatly missed by her loving siblings, sisters Karen McKearn and Gail (the late Rick) Johnson, and brother Ron (Bobby Kewan) Thomas. Lynn was the beloved Grammy to Amalie, Hannah and Charlie. She was preceded in death by her parents Eddie and June Thomas. She also leaves behind nephews, nieces, other relatives and countless loving friends. Lynn fought many courageous battles against cancer during her adult life, winning up until the end. She was one of Wisconsin's first successful Stem Cell Transplant patients, which helped lead to her later-in-life career in the Patient Relations department at Froedtert Hospital, retiring in 2015. Lynn loved Holiday's and especially Christmas, so it was only natural that she would be a volunteer for the Ronald McDonald Christmas Fantasy House for more than twenty years. She was also active with the American Association of University Women, and really enjoyed tracing her family's genealogical roots. As often as God tested her faith, she never gave up on Him, keeping Him in her heart and asking for His Grace on her family and loved ones. If you met Lynn, you'll remember her beautiful smile, her fun-loving spirit, and the kindness of a generous soul who would do anything to help someone in need. She made us think, she made us laugh, she made us love, and truly, she made us live. We will miss her dearly. A visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha. A special Memorial to the wonderful woman Lynn was will begin at 5:30 pm. Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. John Vianny Church, 1755 N Calhoun Road, Brookfield, WI. Private Inurnment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lynn's name to the Ronald McDonald Christmas Fantasy House. To receive this obit/directions text 1835786 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019