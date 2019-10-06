|
Lynn M. Block
(nee Bronikowski) Born to Eternal Life on September 27, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Loving mother to Ann Marie (Robert) Burns. Cherished grandmother to Elijah, Mason and Cameron. Caring sister to Luann (Michael) Berns. Lynn will also be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends for her thoughtfulness. She is preceded in death by her parents Shirley and David Bronikowski.
Memorial Visitation Thursday, October 10 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019