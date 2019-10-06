Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Lynn M. Block

Lynn M. Block Notice
Lynn M. Block

(nee Bronikowski) Born to Eternal Life on September 27, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Loving mother to Ann Marie (Robert) Burns. Cherished grandmother to Elijah, Mason and Cameron. Caring sister to Luann (Michael) Berns. Lynn will also be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends for her thoughtfulness. She is preceded in death by her parents Shirley and David Bronikowski.

Memorial Visitation Thursday, October 10 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
