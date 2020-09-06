Lynn M. GamrothWest Allis - (nee Dertz) With great sorrow, Lynn passed to Eternal Life on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at age 51 years. Beloved life partner of Tom Mauthe. Loving mother of Adam (Alyssa Chaipis) and Kaitlyn (Antonio Montiel) Gamroth. Cherished daughter of Robert and Susan (step-mom) Dertz. Predeceased by mother Judith Warren. Step-daughter of John Warren. Dear sister of Lori (Chris) Bartoshevich, Micheal Dertz, and John Warren, Jr. Dear aunt to Sara Gretenhart, Lauren and Alex Bartoshevich. Lynn was a very special person who did everything possible to support the ones she cared about. Lynn loved music, dancing, her flower gardens, and exploring new places, but most of all she loved spending time with her beloved family and friends. Lynn overcame many hardships in a life that ended way too soon, and she will be dearly missed. Visitation Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.