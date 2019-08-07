Resources
Maglio, Lynn M. (Nee Praessel) Passed away August 4, 2019, age 73 years. Beloved wife of Jim for 53 years. Dear mother of Toni (Brian) Nuelk, Teri (Trevor) Goins and Tom (Sara) Maglio. Loving grandmother of Alex (Perri), Ben, Brandon, Ashley, Ahn and Kaidyn. Great-grandmother of Milo and Luci. Sister of Diane Olson. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Come join us on Sunday August 11, at 3 PM at Riversbend Condo Clubhouse, N97 W17770 Riversbend Circle, Germantown, for a brief service celebrating Lynn's life and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019
