Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Lynn M. Redlin

Lynn M. Redlin Notice
Lynn M. Redlin

New Berlin - (nee Adams) Passed away on November 9, 2019, at the age of 63. Beloved wife of Bruce. Loving mother of Joseph (Christy) and David (Teri). Proud grandmother of Christian, Jr., Cassidy, Makenna, Elijah, Logan and Malec. Dear sister of David, Mark (Annie) and Dale. She will also be missed by other relatives and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 4-6 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019
