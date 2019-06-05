|
Fons, Lynn Marie Found eternal peace in the loving arms of God on Thursday, May 30, 2019, age 64 years. Beloved mother of Christina Lynn Fons. Devoted daughter of Leonard and Patricia. Loving sister of Leonard Joseph Fons. She is also survived and will be dearly missed by many loving cousins and friends. Lynn grew up in Cudahy and later moved to New Jersey. She attended Barry University College in Miami Shores, Florida and returned to N.J. and attended Monmouth College. Lynn then started her career in the airline industry which allowed her to travel around the world including Great Britain, Spain, France and Morraco. She worked for Delta Airlines at their home office in New York City for 10 years, retiring in 1987. She returned to South Milwaukee in 1994 with her family and continued in the airline industry working for Midwest Airlines. Lynn moved back to Jersey Shore to work a job she always loved at Monmouth Park Racetrack. Her many interests included the thoroughbred racing world, gardening, taking care of animals including her cat, Junior and dog, Alydar. and traveling from coast to coast with her daughter. Visitation on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee, from 10AM-12 Noon. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery to follow. If desired memorials to CJD Foundation or the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019