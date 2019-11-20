Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cliffords Supper Club
10418 W Forest Home Avenue
View Map
Lynn Patricia Metz-Juergens, 67, found eternal happiness on November 7, 2019 and is with her many loved ones who preceded her in death: husband and the love of her life Richard Juergens; parents Robert & Virginia Metz; brother Gregory Metz and many others. Lynn will be remembered and greatly missed by her children Rhonda (nee Flechner) Briggs & Robert (Courtney) Flechner. Lynn is survived by her beautiful granddaughters Kayla (nee Briggs) Brumfield, and Mckenna & Kaitlyn Flechner; her loving siblings Dean (Laurie) Metz, Marlene (nee Metz) (David) Bruno, and Susan (nee Metz) (Mark) Clemens. Further survived by her many nieces and nephews, brother and sister in-laws, and her close network of friends in Pembine, WI. Lynn & Rick left a lasting legacy "Camp Cxxx" annual family reunion which the family plans to continue. They don't make them like Lynn anymore. She will be forever missed.

A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at Cliffords Supper Club, 10418 W Forest Home Avenue, on December 1st from 12-3.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
