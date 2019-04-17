Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Lynn R. Savic

Lynn R. Savic Notice
Savic, Lynn R. (Nee Wieselmann) Died peacefully April 9, 2019 surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Peter for 38 years. Dear daughter of Dudley and the late Bonnie (nee Ziese) Wieselmann. Beloved sister of David Wieselmann. Further survived by cousins and other family and friends. Visitation Saturday, April 20th, 9 AM to 11 AM, Greendale Community Church, 6015 Clover Lane, Greendale. Memorial service at 11 AM. Burial at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Greendale Community Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019
