Lynn Rose Damitz
Lynn Rose Damitz

age 66, passed away suddenly in her home on August 14, 2020. Lynn was born in Milwaukee to Frank and Betty Jean Chovanec. She married her high school sweetheart, Ron Damitz, and they bought a home and built a life together in Cudahy. Lynn was the beloved mother of Andrea (Tim) Damitz-Liegler, Gina (Eli Gianou), and Alisa (Ian) Damitz-Dart and treasured grandmother of Olivia, Sophia, Amelia, and Franklin. She was the dear sister of Cherie (Tony) Day, Jim (Mary) Chovanec, and Gail (Tim) Galaska, and she was loved by many nieces and nephews. Lynn worked as a teacher and assistant director at St. John Day Care in Cudahy, where she brought smiles to the faces of so many children for 48 years. She found a way to make every day and every classroom activity special. Some memorable favorites were her class circuses, her "spooky walks," and her extravagant holiday celebrations. In addition to working at the day care, Lynn also taught catechism classes, led Girl Scout troops, ran the PTA, and served on the Cudahy Board of Health. She will forever be remembered for her selflessness and kind heart. Lynn was considered a mother to many and a friend, mentor, and confidant to many more. She will be deeply missed.

A visitation for Lynn will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:00AM-1:00PM at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home in South Milwaukee. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for family and close family friends later in the week.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
