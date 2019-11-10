|
Lynn Stopar
Oak Creek - Passed peacefully in the presence of her loving daughter Kathy Stopar & Jeff Frodermann on November 4th, 2019. Lynn was very loyal and accomplished during her working years in the glass industry and retired at age 70. She devoted many years to caring for her late mom Carolyn. In her free time she enjoyed reading, baking & her flower gardens. Lynn was always 110% committed to family life including her many furry companions through the years. Lynn will be dearly missed but will forever be remembered as the caring, thoughtful, selfless, intelligent, beautiful soul she was.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019