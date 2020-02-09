|
Lynne M. Reed
Born to eternal life on February 3, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Henry. Dear mother of John (Kristen), Brian, and the late Patrick. Loving grandmother of Emma and Michael. Sister of Chip Whitsitt and Richard (Julie Hilton) Whitsitt. Best friend of Mary McAndrews. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 11, from 9 AM - 11 AM, at Holy Apostles Parish (16000 W. National Ave.). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM.
Lynne was an avid knitter, volunteer for the homeless, and a foster parent for H.A.W.S. Dedicated B.S.A. leader for over 30 years. Proud career nurse. Special thanks to Lynne's Army (you know who you are), Froedtert Hospital doctors, nurses, and staff, and Deb Schmidt and Lynn Nass for all their familial support. In lieu of flowers, memorials are apprenticed to H.A.W.S.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020