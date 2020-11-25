1/
Lynnette S. "Lynn" Juszczak
Lynnette S. "Lynn" Juszczak

Eagle River - (nee Kraker) Long-time resident of New Berlin. Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Age 72. Beloved wife for 53 years of Larry. Dear mother of Julie (Hristo) Trachliev, Larry Jr. and Michael (Kristin). Loving grandmother of Liliana and Gabriela Trachliev; Madyson and Evan Juszczak; and Thomas Juszczak; and two step-grandchildren, Paul and Zachary. Dear sister of Toby (Pam) Kraker, Tim (Kathy) Kraker, Pattie (Jim) Yets, Mary (Bob) Schmidt and Bonnie (John) Joswick. Further survived by her brothers-in-law, Roger (Dee) Juszczak and Gregg (Mary Jo) Gromacki; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mildred "Millie" Kraker; and her sister and best friend , Diane Gromacki.

Visitation Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1:00pm until Time of Service at 2:00pm at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, N36 W24130 Pewaukee Road (HWY 164) Pewaukee, WI. Lynn's favorite flowers were carnations of all colors.

Please see www.schmidtandbartelt.com for full obituary. Also, to view Lynn's Service live on Saturday, please click on her obituary and there will be a link at the bottom of the page.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
