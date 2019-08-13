Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH
12700 W. Howard Ave.
New Berlin, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH
12700 W. Howard Ave.
New Berlin, WI
Committal
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
M. Audrey Notice
Wutscheck, Audrey M. (Nee Moran) Reunited with her beloved husband William on August 10, 2019, at age 97. Cherished Mama of Judy (Craig) Gallas and Kathy (Mike) Lawrence. Loving Grandma of Leah (Blake Nellis) Gallas and Troy (Erin) Gallas. Proud Great-Grandma of Marion, Alwyn, and Zadirah Gallas. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Visitation at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12700 W. Howard Ave., New Berlin, on Wednesday, August 14, at 11-11:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial 12 noon. Committal at Wisconsin Memorial Park at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to www.operationsmile.org are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019
