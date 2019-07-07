Services
Polewczynski, Constance M. (Nee Reger) Passed away June 30, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Emil J. Jr. Loving mom of Ricky (Patricia), Randy (Debra), Annette Tianero, and Todd. Dear grandmother of Jennifer (Kelly) Surges, Rebecca, Alexander, Stacylynn, Jeremiah Tianero, Gabriel (Veneranda) Tianero, and Serena Tianero (Greg Watson). Sister of the late Joan (Michael) Pariza and the late Russell (Kristine) Reger. Further survived by 4 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Autumn Leaves and Legacy Hospice for their tender loving care. Funeral services will be held Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 9:30 am until time of services. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
