|
|
Vandenbusch, Joanne M. (Nee Schaefer) Passed away peacefully into Eternal Life Tuesday, July 2, 2019, one day shy of her 78th birthday. Beloved wife of Bob Vandenbusch for 55 years. Loving mother of Martha and Sarah Vandenbusch. Proud grandmother of Milly and Zoe Zielinski. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 4 PM - 6:45 PM. Memorial Service at 7 PM. Special thanks for the exceptional caregiving by Elizabeth, Jayme, and Bridget.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019