1/1
M. John Dyrud
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
M. John Dyrud

Wilmette, IL - M. John Dyrud of Wilmette, IL passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2020 at age 84. He had recently moved to Oconomowoc to be close to his brother, Eric, who was by his side for his last moments.

John was born on Sept. 17, 1935 to Martinus and Blanche Dyrud and was the oldest of their three sons. He grew up in Prairie du Chien, WI, graduated from Campion Jesuit High School and Lawrence University in Appleton, WI and for over 30 years lived and worked in the Winnetka/Wilmette area of IL. Together with his late wife Suzy Mead Dyrud, who passed away in 2011, John pursued his interests in history as an active member of the Sons of the American Revolution (President of the Illinois Chapter and Governor of the Society of Colonial Wars) as well as actively supporting the Nashotah House Seminary in Wisconsin.

He is survived by his brothers, James (Valerie) Dyrud and Eric (Dorina) Dyrud, as well as by his daughters, Diane Desch Dyrud and Edith Hollowell Dyrud.

John will be fondly remembered by his many nephews, nieces and grandchildren whom he always gladly offered to take on trips that would teach them the greatest stories of the country and the family. He will be missed by many of his friends, old and new, close and far, since John was constantly keeping in touch and making new friends wherever his pursuits were taking him.

Interment will be at Christ Church, 784 Sheridan Rd., Winnetka, IL at 1:00 pm on October 10th, with a Memorial Service to be held next spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Nashotah House Seminary, 2777 Mission Rd., Nashotah, WI 53058 would be appreciated. https://www.nashotah.edu/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Interment
01:00 PM
Christ Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pagenkopf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved