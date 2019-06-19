|
Pluskota Sr., Joseph M. Joseph M.Pluskota Sr. 81 of Pembine WI passed away peacefully May 29,2019 at his home. Born Sept 29 1937 in Milwaukee WI son of myron and Mary Jakubowski also deceased. Was a Korean War Veteran from 1954 thru 1958 serving in the Army and Airforce. Joe also served in Law Enforcement after he got out of service. He had two boy scout troups in Cudahay and Milwaukee He was a truck driver for Foreway Express where he retired from. When he moved to Pembine WI in 1997 he joined the Marinette Sheriffs Aux for 15 yrs. Joseph is survived by his wife Sandra , son Joseph Jr and wife Donna and daughter Heather Pluskota also three other children. Grandchildren Marie, Jordan, Sammy and Gina and other grandchildren. Two sisters Marian and Rosemary. Private service for family and friends will be held at St. Adalberts Cemetary in Milwaukee , WI at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019