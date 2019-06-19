|
Wierzchowski, Margaret M. (nee Goham) Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of 66 years to Donald Wierzchowski. Loving mom of Michael Wierzchowski, Vicky (Jerry) Golding, Margie (Gary) Hammerling, Dawn (Mike) George, Mary (Jim) Reif and Anne (Mike) Hohnstedt. Proud grandma of 9 and great-grandma of 5. Further survived by other relatives, her dear friend Helen and many others. Memorial Visitation SATURDAY, June 22, 2019, at the Funeral Home from 10-12 Noon. Memorial Service at 12 Noon. A special thank you to Akira (Hometown) and Cristina (Home Instead) for your compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019