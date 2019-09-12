Services
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:15 PM
St. Leonard's Catholic Church
W173 S7743 Westwood Dr.
Muskego, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Leonard's Catholic Church
W173 S7743 Westwood Dr.
Muskego, WI
Muskego - Passed away unexpectedly from bacterial endocarditis that went undetected and caused a heart attack on September 9, 2019 at the age of 43. High school sweetheart and husband of Kim (nee Smith). Proud daddy of Nick and Nellie. Devoted son of Gus and Debbie. Cherished brother of Sara and Luke. Nick will be missed by his Nootsie, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 from 11am until 1:15 pm at St. Leonard's Catholic Church (W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego) with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 pm. Interment St. Martin of Tours Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to benefit Nick's children are appreciated, Nick Amann Memorial Fund at Muskego's Associated Bank.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019
