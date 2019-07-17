|
Sieczkowski, Regina M. (Nee Paluszczyk) Passed away in Sacramento, CA. on June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Sieczkowski. Dear mother Mark and of the late Allen. Fond Grandmother of Michael, Jason and the late Robert. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A celebration of Regina's life will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield with a Memorial Gathering on Thursday, July 18, 11 AM to 12 PM and a Celebration of Life service at 12 Noon. Followed by entombment. In lieu of flowers donations to the 100 club in Arizona. Www.//100club.org. Regina was a retired employee of the J.C. Penny Co. and member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and Past president of Sacred Heart Council #8012.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019