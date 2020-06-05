Sr. M. Simonette García
1934 - 2020
Sr. M. Simonette García

Waukesha - On June 3, 2020, Sister M. Simonette, Schoenstatt Sister of Mary, was called to eternity. She was born in Chile on May 21, 1934. By profession, she was a chemical engineer and taught at the University of Concepción, Chile. In 1965, she joined the Secular Institute of the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary in Wisconsin. She worked primarily with the Schoenstatt Movement in Wisconsin, New York, and Puerto Rico. For some years she served as an educator for the Schoenstatt Family Institute. Periodically she also worked as a seamstress for the community.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the funeral will be held in private on June 5 at the provincial house, followed by interment at the sisters' cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 5, 2020.
