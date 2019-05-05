Services
Eder, Sister M. Xaveris (Katherina Eder) On May 2, 2019, Sister M. Xaveris, Schoenstatt Sister of Mary, was called to eternity. She was born in Hungary on March 30, 1923, joined the Secular Institute of the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary in Germany in 1951 and came to Wisconsin in 1954. She was a seamstress and served the community for over 60 years in this capacity. Sister M. Xaveris is survived by two sisters and two brothers in Germany. Visitation will be on Monday, May 6, from 4 to 8 PM, and on Tuesday, May 7, from 9 to 10 AM at the Provincial House, W284 N404 Cherry Lane, Waukesha, WI. A rosary prayer service will be held on Monday at 7 PM. The funeral mass will be on Tuesday at 10 AM at the Provincial House followed by internment at the sisters' cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
