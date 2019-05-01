Services
Mabel Byron Notice
Byron, Mabel (Nee Luedke) Entered Eternal Life on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph. Loving mother of Barbara Ann (Donald) Foster and Lynnette (Robert) Priebe. Proud grandma of Suzanne Coleman, Jennifer (Scott) Tebon, Donald (Rachel) Foster Jr., and Rebekkah (fiance RJ Jarvey) Priebe. Great-grandma of Erin Gissenas, Grant Coleman, Jacob Harland, Allyson Tebon, and Kaitlyn Tebon. Great-great-grandma of Zinora and Zachary. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service 7 PM. Private interment Forest Home Cemetery. Mabel was a former member of Summerfield UME Church and a current member of Caldwell UME Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
