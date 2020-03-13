Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES
13235 W. Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:30 PM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES
13235 W. Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI
Mabel C. "Katie" Biel

Mabel C. "Katie" Biel Notice
Mabel C. "Katie" Biel

Menomonee Falls - (Née Crane) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Norbert H. Biel. Preceded in death by her parents and sisters. Loving friend of Norman Hull. Dearest mother of Dennis (Phyllis) Biel, Jean (Ron) Wasielewski, Terry (Lisa) Biel, and Eileen Crane (Randal Wilichowski). Adored grandmother of Diana (Jay) Andreoni, Jenny Bucholz, Christina (Cory) Manvilla, Susie (Chris) Theurich, Dan Wasielewski, Brian Biel, Matt Biel (Michelle), and Leo (Mary) Arendt. Special great-grandma of Ashley, Joshua, Gabriella, Cordelia, Amber, Reanna, Tommy, Isabella, Rachel, Connor, Logan and Jaxson. Step-grandmother of Emily, Kasey, Nick and Natalie Wilichowski. Katie is loved and will be missed by her sister-in-law Carol Barnes, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends, including the Floyd Davis Family, the Jack Reese Family and Art and Mary Mitter Family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, from 1:00 PM, until time of service at 2:30 PM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society, or appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
