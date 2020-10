Mabel G. EinerMilwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on October 22, 2020 at age 77. Lovingly survived by her husband Marvin. Beloved mother of Daniel and Michael Einer. She will be loved, remembered and missed by all who knew her.Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Oklahoma Chapel on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 9 AM until the time of service at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery.