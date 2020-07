Or Copy this URL to Share

Mac Henry Ramsey



Age 87-Army Vet was called Home to be with the Lord July 6. Loving father of Kym (Anthony), Regginald, Kyle; Papa of Alissa, Kylene; GGpa of Kenadee.



FRI. JULY 17, LIVE streaming both: walk through Visitation,



9-10 AM, Service 10-11 AM. Paradise Memorial Funeral Home.









