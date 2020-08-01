Machiko "Marty" SuyamaPassed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at age 94. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tamio "Tom" Suyama and her son, William. Loving mother of David (Lynette Jarreau) and daughter-in-law Barbara. Proud grandmother of Wendy (Kevin Leonard) Suyama, Amy (Adam Barnes) Suyama-Barnes, and Scott (Nicole Chavez) Suyama. Cherished great-grandmother of Annelise, Everly, Parker, Penelope, and Phinnigan. Marty was preceded in death by three sisters, Yoshiye Grace, Midori Dora, Meiko May, her half-sister June, her brother Yoneo, and step brother Seyichi. She is survived by her step brother George and nieces and nephews in California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts.An in-person celebration of life will be held at a future date when it is safe to do so. Please visit the Krause Funeral Home website for information. Memorials to West Granville Presbyterian Church or the WI Japanese American Citizens League appreciated.