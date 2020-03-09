|
|
Mackie Westbrook
Milwaukee - Passed on March 8, 2020 at the age of 88. He is survived by his spouse and best friend Sandra J. Westbrook, his children Gillian (Sean) McLernon, Rene (Wally Nelson) Westbrook, Denisse (Gilbert Sublett) and Garrett Todd Westbrook, ten grandchildren and eleven great granchildren, other relatives and friends. Mackie was born in Madison, Wisconsin on November 25, 1931, at the depth of the Great Depression (which shaped his life and attitude) the older child of Gilbert and Rene' (Mackie) Westbrook. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved sister Gale and his grandchildren Samantha and Joshua. He graduated from Lincoln High School, and the University of Wisconsin (B.S. in Letters and Sciences and Masters Degree in Urban History), and Certified Municipal Clerk from U.W. Green Bay. After two year of service in the U. S. Army of Occupation in Austria during the Korean Conflict, he returned to work in private industry, before embarking upon a 35 year career as a public administrator with the the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County. He was proudest of what he was able to accomplish as a facilitator and as a researcher for the elected officials he served during his public career. He took the greatest pride in the fact that he was respected for telling people the unpleasant facts, even when they wanted to hear the opposite. Mackie was active in many civic and charitable endeavours, notably in the areas of public administration, Scottish heritage, history, public health, education, international relations, Summerfest, culture and the arts, and youth soccer and sailing. He was designated Kicker of the Year 1997, MASPA Public Administrator of the Year 1995, Performing Arts Volunteer of the Year 1996 and was awarded the MCAB Public Service to the Arts Award 1999.
It was Mackie's firm belief that this life is merely the first step in a much longer journey. Therefore, in accordance with his wishes,his mortal remains were cremated so that they can be returned to our mother earth. The family wishes to extend its profound gratitude to the staffs at Eastcastle Place and Holistic Home & Hospice for their professionalism and, more importantly, for their kindness during Mackie's final days.
A family memorial service was held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020